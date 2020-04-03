Modern home for sale next to Kilkenny city centre

DNG Ella Dunphy have brought this superbly-located four-bed detached family residence, situated in a quiet residential area, to market.

Located just off the Freshford Road, this property in Whitegate Lawn is ideal for those looking for a well-built home in an attractive environment convenient to all amenities.

Boasting a superb balance of spacious accommodation, the property benefits from high quality finishes throughout as well as a large rear garden. It is situated close to St Luke’s and Aut Even Hospitals, the Loreto Secondary School and St Canice’s Primary School.

Built in the 1990s by McCarthy Brothers the property features a bespoke contemporary kitchen and triple glazed windows.

Located directly opposite green area, the property has a cobblelock driveway with room for two cars at the front and an easily maintained synthetic lawn at the rear.

Located in quiet cul-de-sac of a small estate - there are 12 houses in total - Whitegate Lawn is within easy walking distance of Kilkenny city centre.

Entering the property you are met by an elegant and warm hallway with solid oak flooring. Double doors lead to the living room, while there is also built-in storage space.

The large family-sized living room features an ornate granite mantelpiece and hearth with gas fire. Solid flooring continues from entrance hallway while there is a large bay window, drawing lots of natural light.

The bespoke kitchen, which comes with quartz countertops, has a great selection of modern units at floor and eye level. It has a large island with breakfast bar and ceramic tile flooring. Gas hob with additional integrated oven, grill and microwave. French doors lead onto paved patio.

The property also has a utility room, which offers a great selection of additional storage and plumbing for washing machine/dryer. There is also a guest WC downstairs.

The first floor features a large master bedroom with bay window. Fitted with black out blinds there are large slide robes with lots of shelving and hanging space. The en suite shower room is tastefully tiled and fitted with an electric shower.

There are three other bedrooms, all double rooms, while the main bathroom is a tastefully tiled family-sized bathroom. Walls are tiled surrounding bath from floor to ceiling. There is also a power shower.

Outside the garden is not overlooked. Well maintained, the property features a paved sun trap patio with synthetic lawn and includes block build shed.

This property at Whitegate Lawns would make an ideal family home and comes to the market at an ideal time for prospective first-time buyers. Viewing is with sole selling agent DNG Ella Dunphy.

BER Rating: C1

Guide Price: €390,000