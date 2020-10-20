PHOTOS: The great escape! Seaside holiday home for sale on the cheap

This three-bedroom static caravan in seaside town of Kilmore Quay in Co Wexford has been extensively renovated.

The property on half an acre is for sale for €95,000.

See more information and over 40 photos here.

The site may be suitable to build small home or holiday home in popular beach location

The property includes two small cabins which may serve as additional accommodation

The investment may suit horse lovers as the site includes three timber stables and a sand arena.

There are also various sheds at the property.



The property includes all main services fibre internet and phone line.

The site may be suitable to build a holiday home as planning permission for a three bedroom dwelling was granted in 2001.



