Aldi lodge planning application for extension to Callan supermarket

Kilkenny County Council decision due in April

Sian Moloughney

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Aldi Callan, Kilkenny opens on Thursday

An application for an extension to an existing supermarket in Callan has been lodged with Kilkenny County Council by Aldi.


The application is seeking permission to extend the store by 343 square metres. It will include a new entrance lobby and canopy, relocated trolly and bike stands, 20 extra car parking spaces and roof solar panels.


Details can be seen on the Kilkenny County Council planning list click here. Deadline for submissions is April 5.