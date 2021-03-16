Aldi lodge planning application for extension to Callan supermarket

An application for an extension to an existing supermarket in Callan has been lodged with Kilkenny County Council by Aldi.



The application is seeking permission to extend the store by 343 square metres. It will include a new entrance lobby and canopy, relocated trolly and bike stands, 20 extra car parking spaces and roof solar panels.



Details can be seen on the Kilkenny County Council planning list click here. Deadline for submissions is April 5.