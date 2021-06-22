Beat the commute! A much faster way to get to work and back home again

Steelstown House on the N7
This house is located slap bang in the middle of the commute of thousands of people every day.
Steelestown House in Rathcoole is on the N7 on the main traffic corridor into and out of Dublin.
If you're living in the middle of your commute - you'll enjoy extra time in bed in the mornings and be home earlier in the evenings!
Steelstown House is being sold with a price of €475,000.
BidX1 auctioneers are selling Steelstown House via Digital Private Treaty.
The property is situated on a site extending to approximately 3.9 acres and offers development potential subject to all relevant planning permission.
Steelstown House, which has ample road frontage, extends to 150 Sq.m (1,614 sq. ft).
The accommodation comprises entrance hallway, family room, kitchen, shower room, WC, living room, four bedrooms and a family bathroom.
The area is 16km from Dublin city centre. Dublin Aiport is approximately 26km to the north east.
