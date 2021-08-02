Property: Two-bed riverside apartment in New Ross open to offers above €79.5k

CLICK 'NEXT>' ABOVE FOR NEXT PIC
37 Waterside, Rosbercon, New Ross, Co. Wexford
2 Bed, 2 Bath, Apartment
€79,500
Sherry Fitzgerald (Radford) brings 37 Waterside to market. A well presented two bedroom (1 en-suite) apartment with magnificent views overlooking the river Barrow, the property is positioned on the 3rd floor with excellent lift access in a well managed development.
For investors you can expect a gross yield of 18% based on asking price, while, for owner occupiers, a real sense of value and low maintenance has to appeal. The property is vacant and ready for immediate sale and has a car parking space included.
