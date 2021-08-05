Wow! Palladian Manor House hits Kilkenny property market at €8.8million - click for pics!

CLICK 'NEXT>' ABOVE TO CLICK THROUGH GALLERY

Kilmurry House, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny

11 Bed - 8 Bath - 1659 m²

Sherry Fitzgerald bring Kilmurry House, the birthplace of Irish watercolourist Mildred Anne Butler, one of the finest country manors in all of Ireland, to market. The Georgian house, executed in timeless Palladian style, was Butler's lifelong home. Its former orangery was her studio; its walled gardens, lake, and woodland were the setting for many of her finest en-plein-air pastoral and wildlife paintings. Named to the Royal Academy in 1893, Butler painted to international acclaim for more than 30 years. The National Gallery of Ireland purchased seven of her watercolours for its permanent collection. A watercolour of a pair of rooks was commissioned for the Library in Queen Mary s Dolls House. Her legacy abides in Kilmurry House, where some of her Kilmurry landscapes hang in the home s art gallery, painted from a nearby window facing the picturesque grounds. The great house itself, set within a private demesne in excess of 90 acres in Thomastown, County Kilkenny, dates from 1690. Butler's father, Captain Henry Butler, grandson of the 11th Viscount Mountgarret, purchased Kilmurry House in the late 1800s, and it remained in the Butler family until 1981. The latest restoration by the current owners extended the home to approx. 17,861 square feet with 11 bedrooms and eight bathrooms while retaining the order and symmetry of the original Georgian design.

Kilmurry House is an elegant five-bay, three-story limestone structure above a garden-level villa. What is most notable about the house is the amount of natural light, rare in historic homes. Here, glass doors and double-height windows bring in the light and the views. The reception rooms are grandly proportioned and embellished with original details, such as ornately carved fireplace mantles and crown mouldings. Carefully sourced limestone and reclaimed American pine replicate the original floors, and bespoke furnishings echo the period character of each room. Kilmurry House is a luxurious family home for the 21st-century, with ample spaces for relaxation, recreation, and entertaining.

Kilmurry's grounds are a nature lover's sanctuary offering ultimately peace and privacy in an idyllic rural setting. The owners have applied the same high standards in the interior restoration to the exterior, extending the estate's parkland to more than 90 acres. Lawned gardens, with space for a helipad, grace the front and rear of the house. The resplendent two-acre walled garden is quintessentially Georgian in its scale and symmetry.

