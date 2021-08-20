GALLERY: The 'Old School House' exudes country charm and luxury at €950k - take a tour!

CLICK 'NEXT>' ABOVE FOR NEXT PIC
The Old School House - Jenkinstown Park, Kilkenny, R95 E5V6, 4 Bed, asking price €950,000
Brought to market by Sherry FitzGerald McCreery
The Old School House was built in the 1830s by Elizabeth Bryan from nearby Jenkinstown House Estate, as a school house for the children of the tenants on the estate. Elizabeth Bryan modelled the design on French schools she saw while she was in school in France. The house was fully renovated in the 1990s to a very high specification with the addition of the first floor. Two dormer windows were added to the front and several Velux windows were added to the sides and rear of the property. The slates on the roof are blue Bangor slate. Two striking conservatories were also added to the rear overlooking the gardens and paddocks. The property was further developed by the current owners in 2001 to its current impressive standard. The Old School House is a truly tranquil residence with a unique countryside setting and approx. 1km of river frontage. The property sits on circa 12 Acres / 4.86 Hectares of mature gardens and rolling parkland, which is ideal for country living and entertaining.
