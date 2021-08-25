GALLERY: 3-storey, 3-bed Kilkenny townhouse with potential up for grabs at €110k

CLICK 'NEXT>' ABOVE FOR MORE PICS
20 Bridge Street, Callan, Kilkenny R95 T274
3 Bed Terraced House 235 m²
20 Bridge Street is a bright open-planned terraced property situated in the medieval core of Callan town. Historically the commercial property was a bar and grocery with residential accommodation overhead. In need of a complete refurbishment, the property includes the remains of the bar and lounge and grocery shop with residential space overhead. There is a yard to the rear which is also included in the sale. This property offers an ideal development opportunity, subject to the granting of the appropriate planning permission.
