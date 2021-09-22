3 vacant Kilkenny homes to go under the hammer next week - starting at just €60k!

CLICK 'NEXT>' ABOVE FOR PROPERTY 2
10 Steeple Court, Abbey View, New Building Lane, Kilkenny - GUIDE PRICE €60,000
The property is a ground floor one bedroom apartment in the heart of Kilkenny city centre. The property is comprised within a building arranged over lower ground and two upper floors. BidX1 are informed the property extends to approximately 38 sq. m (409 sq. ft). Subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €6,600 per annum. Gross yield of 11%. Excellent investment opportunity.
CLICK 'NEXT' BELOW FOR PROPERTY 2
More News
Pictured are Aaron Gillane (Multiple and current All Ireland champion) and Roisin Upton (Ireland women's field hockey international and Olympian World Cup Silver Medallist)
Dicksboro’s Harry Shine gets to the ball ahead of Sam McEvoy during the Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor A Semi-Final at MW Hire, Dunmore on Saturday morning. Picture: Willie Dempsey
Joanna Cunningham (Watergate), Cllr Fidelis Doherty, Arts Officer Mary Butler, Andrea Keogh, Cllr Maria Dollard, Marian Flannery (Event Manager), Cllr Eugene McGuinness, Tim Butler (KCC)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.