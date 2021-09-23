Search

23/09/2021

Five Kilkenny city centre terraced townhouses going as a unit for €495k (€99k each)

Amazing investment opportunity in the heart of the city - details below!

Units 8, 9, 10, 11 & 12 Chapel Lane, Kilkenny

5 terraced self-contained townhouses - €495,000

DNG Ella Dunphy are delighted to bring to the market this excellent investment opportunity incorporating 5 terraced self-contained townhouses (2 floors over basement) and is ideal for an investor or home and income buyer seeking a strong rental yield in the heart of Kilkenny City. The accommodation briefly comprises of 5 units, two floors over basement with each house containing entrance hallway, living room, bathroom, kitchen and two bedrooms (one double, one single) and basement. All units require refurbishment throughout at varying stages. The properties are located at the heart of Kilkenny City and directly beside Market Cross Shopping Centre and Kilkenny's prime commercial High Street. 

