Three-storey Kilkenny townhouse has huge potential at €120k - click for pics!

Kilronan, Upper Bridge Street, Callan, Co. Kilkenny
ASKING PRICE: €120,000
Barry & Lynch take great pleasure in presenting to the market this superb 2 bed terrace townhouse. This property stands proudly on the crossroads of Callan town, where West Street, Mill Street, Green Street and Bridge Street converge. The property comprises office or commercial unit space on the ground floor and residential accommodation overhead.
