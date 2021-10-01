Search

01/10/2021

45 acres of prime land plus home linking Kilkenny and Waterford city up for €9.8million

Zoned Opportunity Site C. 45.146 Acres + House

ASKING PRICE: €9,800,000 - Purchasable in One, Two Or Three Lots

Sherry FitzGerald have brought a house and adjoining land of approximately 45.146 acres, currently zoned opportunity site, with Waterford city centre literally on its doorstep, to the market.

It extends between the border of County Kilkenny and County Waterford - the best of both worlds!

There is also an entrance off Rockshire road just before Waterford Golf Course, the most sought after address on the north side of the river with perfect views of the entire city.

The site abuts the North Quay 350 million new residential and commercial development and new train station, which will take you directly to Heuston Station in Dublin.

The site is surrounded by existing and developing residential sites along Rockshire Road. The south eastern section of the land is highly elevated and rests over Waterford's Plunkett train station as well as overlooking Waterford city and the River Suir.

It can be purchased in different lots if necessary - click 'Next' to scroll through gallery and get link to full listing.

 

Local News

