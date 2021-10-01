Striking and secluded - this Kilkenny city home ticks all the boxes - click for pics!

CLICK 'NEXT>' TO GO TO NEXT PIC
Bartragh House, Talbot's Inch, Freshford Road, Kilkenny, R95 RY6K
4 BEDS - 3 BATHS - 282msq.
ASKING PRICE: €825,000
Sherry FitzGerald McCreery are truly delighted to introduce Bartragh House to the market. This is a wonderful family home set in beautifully landscaped and secluded gardens in a sought-after location in the centre of Talbot's Inch. The owners have occupied the property since they built it from new in 1982. Bartragh House was designed by Architect Mike Roberts. This property has been lovingly cared for over the years and will appeal to buyers looking for premium home for a growing family.
