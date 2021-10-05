Property: 8-bed, 7-bath Kilkenny city bungalow going for a steal - click for pics!

CLICK 'NEXT>' FOR NEXT PIC
Green Lodge, Newpark Drive, Kilkenny City
8 beds - 7 baths - €425,000
Green Lodge is a substantial detached dormer bungalow enjoying a secluded position on Newpark Drive, just a short stroll off Castlecomer Road. Built in c.1960s, the property has been extended over the years to create a large family home suitable for a variety of uses. The bright and light filled accommodation extends to 196 Sq. M. / 2,110 Sq. Ft. approx. over two levels. The layout at ground floor level comprises: entrance hall, living room with a feature bay window, family room, open plan kitchen/dining room and six bedrooms (three with en-suites). A shower room and a main bathroom complete the accommodation at this level. The layout at first floor level comprises: landing area, two bedrooms (both with en-suites) and a storage room.
