10/10/2021

For Sale: Superb apartment in a sought-after location on the edge of Kilkenny City

Kilkenny Property

This Larchfield Court apartment has been brought to market by Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery

Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery are delighted to present to the market 83 Duiske, Larchfield Court.
Constructed in 2002 by McCarthy Brothers Building Contractors, this ground floor two bedroom apartment with its own private front door is a superb home in a sought-after location on the edge of Kilkenny City.
Spacious
The spacious and light filled accommodation is presented in excellent condition and extends to 706 square feet (65.60 square metres approx). This property will appeal to buyers looking for a home within walking distance of all amenities in the city.
The layout comprises: entrance hall, open plan living room/kitchen/dining room, hall, two large double bedrooms, bathroom and a hot press.


Outside, the landscaped communal gardens are maintained to a very high standard and there is parking to the side of the property.
Larchfield Court is located a short distance off Nuncio Road which connects Waterford Road to Castle Road and Bennettsbridge Road.
The convenience of the location cannot be overstated with all conceivable amenities on your doorstep.
Loughboy Shopping Centre, MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre and Market Cross Shopping Centre are all within a short commute as well as a selection of excellent primary and secondary schools.
Kilkenny has all you would expect from a compact city with a multiplex cinema, many bars and restaurants to choose from. St Luke’s General Hospital, Kilcreene Orthopaedic Hospital and Aut Even Private Hospital are also within close proximity of the property. A five minute drive takes you to the M9 motorway which services Dublin to Waterford. The Kilkenny train station at MacDonagh Junction is on the Dublin to Waterford line with regular trains to and from Dublin to Waterford.
Viewing is highly recommended. Further information is available from Jennie Walshe at Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, 40 Parliament Street, tel 056-7721904 or email jennie@sfmccreery.com
Apartment 83
Duiske
Larchfield Court
Kilkenny
R95 NN99
Guide Price: €195,000
BER: C3

