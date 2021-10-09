Dunan home is close to all Thomastown has to offer

A stunning three-bedroom semi-detached family home in Thomastown is on the market.

Number 9 Dunan is presented for sale in excellent condition throughout. The property offers bright and spacious living areas and well-proportioned bedrooms.

Conveniently located at the front of the estate this property further benefits from the large green area in front of the property and ample parking. It has an exceptionally large rear garden due its position on a corner site.



Located within walking distance of Thomastown town centre, the property is close to a number of shops, cafes, pubs and other cultural hot spots. Kilkenny City is a 15-minute drive away, while access to the M9 Motorway, which services Waterford and Dublin is 20 minutes away.

At ground floor level the accommodation opens into a bright entrance hallway with doors to kitchen and living room. The stairs to the first floor is located here.

The living room is a light-filled reception space with large window to front and French door to rear garden. The living room features an open fireplace with granite hearth and timber mantelpiece and is finished with laminate flooring and roller blinds.

The kitchen/dining room is an open plan space which is ideal for busy family living. Featuring a great selection of floor and eye level units, laminate counter tops and tiled splashback, the dual aspect of the room means it draws lots of natural light.

Plumbed for washing machine and dryer the kitchen/dining room is finished with rollerblinds.

Number 9 Dunan has a bright back hallway with convenient door to rear garden. The ground floor is finished with a guest w/c, which is finished in a classic white w/c and whb.

On the first floor a solid timber post and rail stairs leading to bright open landing with large window drawing lots of natural light. The attic is accessed from here, while the landing has rollerblinds.



The first bedroom is a large double room which is finished with laminate floor and roller blinds. The bedroom is also home to an en suite shower room, which is tastefully finished with a classic white w/c and whb, as well as a large shower tray and Triton shower. The second bedroom is a multipurpose room currently being used as bedroom, but it is also ideal as a work from home office.

The third bedroom is also a large double room. Boasting a large window, the room is finished with laminate flooring and roller blinds.



The property’s main bathroom is fitted with a classic white w/c and whb and full-length bath.

Located just a five-minute walk from the historic town of Thomastown, 9 Dunan is within easy reach of Thomastown’s many amenities, from shops and pubs to restaurants and a choice of schools. Mount Juliet is also a short drive away. Viewings are strictly by appointment only. Further information is available from DNG Ella Dunphy, 9 Ormonde Street, tel 056-7786000 or email ella@dngelladunphy.com

9 Dunan

Thomastown

Kilkenny

R95 YK11

Asking Price: €205,000

BER Rating: C2