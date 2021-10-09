Picture-perfect Talbot’s Inch home for sale

A wonderful family home set in beautifully landscaped and secluded gardens in the centre of Talbot’s Inch, Bartragh House will appeal to buyers looking for premium home for a growing family.



The accommodation extends to 282 square metres (3,035 square feet approx) over two levels. The layout downstairs comprises: a magnificent entrance hall with double height ceiling, a large drawing room, formal dining room, impressive kitchen/breakfast room, a family room and a study/office. A utility room and a guest w/c complete the accommodation at ground level.

Impressive

The layout at first floor level is as equally impressive and comprises: a large landing area, four good sized double bedroom (main with en-suite), a walk-in hot press and a large split level family bathroom.



Bartragh House sits peacefully in a secluded and leafy enclave of large detached family homes. The mature and secluded grounds extend to circa 0.57 Acre 0.23 Hectares and are a wonderful oasis of peace and tranquillity being particularly mature, sheltered and well stocked with an abundance of mature shrubs, trees and plants and providing all year round colour and privacy. The property is set back from the road hidden away behind mature trees and planting.

A tarmacadam driveway provides off-street parking for several cars and a detached garage is located to the side of the property. The large rear and side gardens are laid in lawn bordered by mature trees, hedging and herbaceous planting. A sun drenched South-facing patio accessed from both the drawing room and the kitchen/breakfast room is perfect for alfresco dining and entertaining. There is also a large patio to the rear and left side of the property.

Excellent Links

Talbot’s Inch is a model village on the main Freshford road approximately one mile from Kilkenny City. Bartragh House is a two minute drive from UPMC Aut Even Private Hospital and a five minute drive to St Luke’s General Hospital. The city centre, with its superb eateries, shops, excellent transport links and two shopping centres is just minutes away.



Some of Kilkenny's best schools are within easy reach. The M9 motorway is 10 minutes away while Kilkenny Train Station, with regular daily trains to both Dublin and Waterford, is also in close proximity.

Further information is available from John Doherty, Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, 40 Parliament Street, tel 056-7721904 or email: john@sfmccreery.com

Bartragh House

Talbot’s Inch

Freshford Road

Kilkenny

R95 RY67

Asking price €825,000

BER: C2