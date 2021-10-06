Wow! 8-bed Kilkenny townhouse with period features for only €225k - click for pics!

CLICK 'NEXT>' TO CLICK THROUGH GALLERY
The Spa House, The Square, Johnstown, County Kilkenny
8 BEDS - 3 BATHS - ASKING PRICE: €225,000
Sherry FitzGerald are proud to welcome you to The Spa House, an extremely handsome Georgian residence (build circa 1770) located on a picturesque square in the village of Johnstown. Whilst in need of modernisation, all the elements of a supremely elegant and comfortable home await. The accommodation is exceptionally well proportioned throughout and extends to 260 Sq. M. / 2,799 Sq. Ft. approx. over two levels. The layout at ground floor level comprises: entrance hall, drawing room, dining room, sitting room rear hall and the kitchen/breakfast room. Bedroom eight (with an en-suite) and a dressing room completes the accommodation at this level. The layout at first floor level comprises: landing area, seven bedrooms, main bathroom, a guest WC, rear landing with a back staircase and a walk-in hot press.
CLICK 'NEXT' BELOW FOR NEXT PIC
John West Féile Ambassador, Kilkenny camogie’s Denise Gaule, at the launch of John West Féile, 2021 at Croke Park. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.