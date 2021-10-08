Search

08/10/2021

Property: Luxury living only twenty minutes from Kilkenny city - click for pics!

Reporter:

Reporter

Rus In Urbe, Regent Street, Bagenalstown, County Carlow

4 Beds - 2 Baths - 280m2 

ASKING PRICE: €549,999

Sherry Fitzgerald bring to market this spacious home with river views prominently positioned on the historic Regent Street of Bagenalstown. Encompassing Georgian features with contemporary living accommodation over 3 floors, take in the beautiful views of the River Barrow while enjoying your morning tea from the homely Aga and open plan kitchen. Tranquility awaits in the private walled garden, decorated with organic fruit trees, original granite stone boundary, beautifully manicured lawn and raised paved patio area to enjoy the sunset at the rear of the house.

