Property: Luxury living only twenty minutes from Kilkenny city - click for pics!

CLICK 'NEXT>' BUTTON TO TOUR THE HOUSE
Rus In Urbe, Regent Street, Bagenalstown, County Carlow
4 Beds - 2 Baths - 280m2
ASKING PRICE: €549,999
Sherry Fitzgerald bring to market this spacious home with river views prominently positioned on the historic Regent Street of Bagenalstown. Encompassing Georgian features with contemporary living accommodation over 3 floors, take in the beautiful views of the River Barrow while enjoying your morning tea from the homely Aga and open plan kitchen. Tranquility awaits in the private walled garden, decorated with organic fruit trees, original granite stone boundary, beautifully manicured lawn and raised paved patio area to enjoy the sunset at the rear of the house.
Click through the gallery by pressing 'NEXT>' - there will be a link to the full property listing at the end of the gallery.
The Kilkenny Ladies First team made a winning start to their Leinster League campaign, beating Three Rock Rovers 1-0.
Dicksboro’s Timmy Clifford looks ahead with David O’Carroll (Lisdowney) in pursuit during the opening round of the championship on Sunday. Picture: Billy Culleton
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.