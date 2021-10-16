For Sale: Spacious Weir View apartment in sought-after location

Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery are delighted to present Number 40 The Avenue, The Weir View to the open market. This property is a spacious two bedroom first floor apartment with its own private front door.

Built in 2004, this development is located just off the Castlecomer Road on the edge of Kilkenny City.

This beautifully presented property will appeal to buyers looking for a home in a much sought-after location within walking distance of all amenities in the city.



The spacious and bright accommodation extends to 73.9 square metres (795 square feet). The layout comprises entrance hall with stairs to the first floor, landing area, living room fitted with a gas fire and open plan access to the kitchen.

Two bedrooms (the master has an en-suite) and a family bathroom with a large hot press complete the accommodation.

Outside the front of the apartment is laid in cobblelock with gravel beds planted with mature shrubs. There is parking to the front of the property.

The Weir View is located just off the Castlecomer Road which is one of the most desirable addresses in Kilkenny due to its close proximity to Kilkenny City Centre and Kilkenny Golf Club. The Model Primary School and Kilkenny College are both within walking distance. The city centre is a five minute drive and offers many amenities such as MacDonagh Shopping Centre, Market Cross Shopping Centre, a multiplex cinema and a wealth of bars and restaurants to choose from. A five-minute drive takes you to the M9 motorway which services Dublin to Waterford.

Kilkenny train station at MacDonagh Junction is on the Dublin to Waterford line with regular daily trains to and from Dublin to Waterford.

Further information is available from Jennie Walshe, Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, 40 Parliament Street, tel 056-7721904 or email jennie@sfmccreery.com

40 The Avenue

The Weir View

Castlecomer Road

Kilkenny

R95 EY01

Guide Price: €190,000

BER: C2