A home ideal for life in the great outdoors!

A property with so much potential, not to mention breathtaking views, this Tinnahinch home is ideal for anyone in search of life in the great outdoors!

Brought to market by DNG Ella Dunphy, this property may have rolling hills and forests as neighbours but it is still close to it all. With Graignamanagh within walking distance, all the major amenities such as supermarkets, pubs, cafes and local restaurants are catered for. And, if you want to get away from it all, there are plenty of walking loops and river activities on the doorstep.



Located 30 minutes from Kilkenny City and 20 minutes from the M9 motorway, this property has more potential than most. As well as the large living space, the house is centrally positioned on its site and offers plenty of gorgeous views.

Requiring upgrading works internally, the accommodation opens into an exceptionally large entrance hallway. Large enough to act as additional reception space, there are doors to all rooms, while the hot press, attic access and storage space are also located here.

Open Plan

The living room (8.30m x 7.18m) is a magnificent open plan room large enough to adapt for several uses. Fitted with solid timber flooring, the large windows with dual aspect ensure all day natural light. The living room also gas a large fire space with stone hearth and timber mantelpiece and double French doors opening onto rear garden.

A set of double doors from the hallway lead to separate dining space. The room has a traditional serving door to kitchen, which has a great selection of floor and eye level units. The kitchen is finished with laminate countertop and tiled splashback.

The property also has a utility room, which features the usual plumbing for washing machine and dryer. There is also a side door offering access to the property.

The main bathroom has a full length fitted bath and separate shower. It is finished with a w/c and whb and has a built-in linen closet.



Two of the property’s four bedrooms are double rooms fitted with built-in wardrobes. A third bedroom is a medium-sized bedroom which offers the benefits of being adaptable, due to its central position, as children’s playroom or home office.

The fourth bedroom is an exceptionally large double room (4.40m x 5.64m) which boasts breathtaking views of surrounding countryside. It has a walk-in wardrobe, a link room leading to the en suite, which has built-in wardrobes. The en suite bathroom has a full length fitted bath and separate shower. It is finished with w/c and whb.

Located on a generous site, the property is completed with a large attached, garage. Described as a unique property, it offers exceptional space and value.

This is truly the ideal family home and must be viewed to appreciate its impressive potential and setting. Viewings are by appointment only. Further information is available from DNG Ella Dunphy, 9 Ormonde Street, tel 056-7786000 or email ella@dngelladunphy.com

St Mullins Road

Tinnahinch

Co Carlow

R95 W1C5

Guide Price: €320,000

BER Rating: D1