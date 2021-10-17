Beautiful Bonnettsrath Road home comes to market

Pat Gannon Auctioneers have brought this detached family home to market.

Built in 2015, the property is presented like new throughout. A gated entrance leads to a tarmac yard with ample parking for three to four cars, while there is also a lawned area to both sides of the yard and walled in garden and patio off the dining area.

Accommodation is generous in this bright property, which opens into a spacious entrance hall with porcelain tiled floors, a timber stairwell to the first floor along with a feature window half way up and velux overhead. Moving on, the kitchen-dining room has fitted units at floor and eye level, porcelain tiles on floor. A patio door leads out to the patio area/garden to the side of the house, while French doors lead to the sittingroom with another door to the utility room.

The sittingroom is finished with laminate timber flooring and a gas stove with a timber mantle. The room features two velux windows with large front window with white wooden venetian blinds. Downstairs also home to a utility room, two bedrooms (one en suite) and the main bathroom, which has a whb, w/c and shower over bath. The bathroom is finished in porcelain tiles on the floor and is beautifully tiled around the bath.

The first floor is home to more bedrooms, both boasting en-suites with whb, w/c a shower off mains. One of the bedrooms is also finished with a walk-in wardrobe. Upstairs there is also an office, perfect for people who wish to work from home. The room can also be used as a study.

The sale includes all carpets, blinds and light fittings as well as kitchen appliances – Indesit fridge freezer, dishwasher, electric cooker, hob and extractor fan - as well as a Beko washing machine and Zanussi dryer in the utility room.

The property’s excellent location - it is just off the Ring Road - means that this home is close to all the city has to offer. Kilkenny’s many amenities are within reach while the motorway and train station are nearby. making journeys to Dublin and Waterford easy to access.

Further information from Gannon Auctioneers, 55 John Street, tel 056-7723298 or

info@gannonauctioneers.com

1A Bonnettsrath Road

New Orchard

Kilkenny

R95 T625

Offers over: €420,000

BER Rating: B1