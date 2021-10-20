Superb family home in Stoneyford for sale

Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery are delighted to present number 39 Lawcus Fields to the market for sale. Upon entering it is very clear to see this home has been well cared for by the current owners and presents in excellent condition throughout.



Situated in this most sought-after location in Stoneyford, this extended four bedroom detached home will be of strong interest to buyers looking for a substantial family home convenient to all local amenities.

The spacious and light-filled accommodation extends to 149 square metres (1,604 square feet) over two levels. The layout at ground floor level comprises: entrance porch, guest w/c, living room kitchen/dining room, sitting room, sunroom and bedroom four/office.

The layout at first floor level comprises: landing area, three spacious bedrooms - the master features an en-suite and a walk-in wardrobe - and a fine sized family bathroom. A wrought-iron spiral staircase fitted on the lading area leads up to a converted attic area.



The property is well positioned at the end of a row and overlooking a mature green area with a picturesque view of the surrounding countryside. The front garden and driveway is laid in cobblelock with off-street parking for two cars while mature conifer hedging on both sides gives good shelter and privacy.

There is dual gated side access to the rear of the property. The wonderful and private rear garden (measuring 46x37ft) is fully enclosed and is perfect for a secure children’s play area or for animal lovers. Raised flower beds and wall creepers are bordered by gravelled pathways with steps leading up to a tiered area which is laid in lawn. An enclosed patio area is perfect for alfresco dining and can also be used as an enclosed kennel area for dogs. A block-built shed and a wooden garden shed are practical for further storage needs.

Convenient

Lawcus Fields is conveniently located on the edge of the charming village of Stoneyford. The property is a 15-minute drive into Kilkenny city centre. Stoneyford is also within minutes of Junctions 9 and 10 of the M9, allowing easy access to Dublin, Waterford city and the surfing beaches of Tramore.

There are many amenities in Stoneyford village, including Scoil Chairáin Naofa primary school, Malzard’s Bar, Knockdrinna Café and Walshe’s convenience store.



Stoneyford is an attractive and engaged community with its own soccer club, running club and many activities operating out of the popular community centre, with its adjacent grass pitch, walking track and children’s play area.

The property is in close proximity of Thomastown, Kells and Bennettsbridge. The magnificent Mount Juliet Estate and Golf Club is a five-minute drive.

Viewing of this property is highly recommended. Further information is available from John Doherty, Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, 40 Parliament Street, tel 056-7721904 or email john@sfmccreery.com

39 Lawcus Fields

Stoneyford

Co Kilkenny

R95 XH39

Asking price €295,000

BER Rating: C3