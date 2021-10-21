Breathtaking views are part of the charm with this beautiful Borris home

Donohoe Town & Country are delighted this stunning Borris residence to market.

Located on a private mature site with fantastic views of the Barrow Valley, this is a wonderful family home.

Beautifully maintained throughout, it provides for spacious light filled accommodation with all modern conveniences.

Newtown is a rural location and small settlement which is situated just 6km from Borris, 4km from Graignamanagh and 4km from Ballymurphy in a very scenic rural area which is sited at the foothills of Mount Brandon and The Blackstairs Mountains. The property is sited directly across the road from Newtown Primary School while Newtown Community Centre is adjacent to it.



The convenient location means all essential services and amenities are within easy reach with a choice of primary and secondary schools and both Kilkenny and New Ross within easy access.

A daily bus route to both Borris and Graignamanagh is sited adjacent to the main residence. It is a particularly attractive area with Clashganny Lough sited just a kilometre down the road and the beautiful village of St Mullins sited close by.

The location is ideal for leisure activities such as boating and canoeing on the River Barrow, walking or hiking along the Barrow river trail and Mount Leinster and Blackstairs Mountains.



This is a smashing detached home on a large site with fantastic views across the countryside. Built in 2008 to very high specification, no expense was spared in the construction and finish of this lovely family home.

The property is of concrete block construction and has a slate roof, along with uPVC facia and soffit and PVC woodgrain double glazed windows throughout.

The property is approached from the road via a splayed entrance and gravel driveway through mature lawns and boundary hedges on all sides.

The property has spacious accommodation with good living space along with a high quality kitchen/dining, utility and four double bedrooms. The property is in immaculate condition and ready to walk into.



Accommodation comprises of sitting room, lounge, kitchen, dining room, games room, utility, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, attic storage and garage.

Viewing highly recommended. Full details from Donohoe Town & Country, Butler Court, Patrick Street, tel 056-7770400 or email info@donohoeproperties.com

Newtown

Borris

Co Carlow

R95P048

BER Rating: C1

Guide Price: €439,000