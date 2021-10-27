Bright and modern 3-bed in Kilkenny village offers super value for money - take a tour!

CLICK 'NEXT>' BUTTON TO TOUR HOME
8 Chestnut Drive, Brookfield, Ballyhale, Co. Kilkenny, R95 D267
3 beds - 3 baths - 108 sqm
Asking Price: €200,000
Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery are delighted to present 8 Chestnut Drive, Brookfield, Ballyhale to the market. This spacious three bedroom terraced family is located in popular and mature estate on the edge of Ballyhale village. The bright and spacious accommodation extends to extends to 108 Sq. M. / 1,163 Sq. Ft. approx. spanning over two levels.
Outside, the compact front garden is laid in lawn. There is on street parking to the front of the property for two cars. The rear garden is fully enclosed and laid in lawn. A patio area to the rear of the garden is perfect for al fresco dining and entertaining.
Viewing of the property is highly recommended. Phone John Doherty on 056 772 1904 to arrange.
Click to end of gallery to link to full listing!
CLICK 'NEXT>' BUTTON TO TOUR HOME
Conahy and John Lockes players battle for the ball during the sides do or die clash in Tullaroan on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Maurice Walsh
Republic of Ireland Women's Under-19 midfielder Ellen Molloy in action against Northern Ireland at Markets Field. Pic: Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.