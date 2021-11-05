Search

05/11/2021

4-bed, 4-bath Kilkenny city centre home offers great value for money - click for tour!

Reporter:

Reporter

CLICK 'NEXT>' BUTTON FOR NEXT PIC

6 Troy's Green, Green Street, Kilkenny

4 Beds - 4 Baths - 123.3m2

ASKING PRICE: €285,000

6 Troys Green is a spacious and modern four bedroom three storey town house located just minutes walk from Kilkenny city centre. The development was designed and built to a high standard by Tallis Construction in 2003. This warm and inviting home was purchased by the owners from new and is presented in turn key condition. The development is accessed through electric gates which lead into a landscaped courtyard with secure private parking. The bright and light filled accommodation extends to 123.3 Sq. M / 1,327 Sq. Ft (approx) over three levels. The front of the property is laid in cobbleblock with a landscaped communal lawn area. 

Click through to end of gallery for link to full listing...

CLICK 'NEXT>' BUTTON FOR NEXT PIC

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media