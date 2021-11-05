Iconic Kilkenny city pub and forecourt with 4-bed residence for sale - click for more!

CLICK 'NEXT>' TO TOUR PROPERTY
The Black Cat, The Waterbarracks, Kilkenny, R95 VH58
ASKING PRICE: €895,000
A prominent multi-use business premises with residence on a commanding corner site in the heart of Kilkenny city is now on the market. The Black Cat complex consists of a 4 bedroomed detached residence, retail outlet and petrol station forecourt with canopy, select Bar & Lounge as well as extensive gardens to the rear. The overall site area comprises C. 0.5 Acres or 0.21 hectares. The property offers enormous potential to develop and enhance the existing facilities or subject to planning permission for a re-development of the entire site. The possibilities are endless. The shop and petrol station ceased trading in 2009 while the licensed premises ceased trade in 2012. Through the years the property has been well maintained by the Cleere family.
