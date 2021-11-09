Kilkenny city development lands for sale with permission for 130 homes - click for more!

CLICK 'NEXT>' FOR NEXT PIC
Development Lands, Kilcreene, Kilkenny
9.5 Acres
Asking Price: €4,550,000
These development lands are located on the recently realigned and upgraded Circular Road on the western environs of Kilkenny City. The lands are the subject of 2 planning applications namely:
A: Noreside Construction Ltd - Ref 17/801
Full Planning Permission granted for 54 residential units.
B: Chelmont Ltd - Ref: 20/887 Planning Permission for 76 residential units - 37 Houses and 39 Apartments.
A full set of plans, house types, site layouts is available upon request.
Click through to end of gallery for link to full listing...
CLICK 'NEXT>' FOR NEXT PIC
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.