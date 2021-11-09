Kilkenny city development lands for sale with permission for 130 homes - click for more!

Search

09/11/2021

Reporter:

Reporter

Development Lands, Kilcreene, Kilkenny

9.5 Acres

Asking Price: €4,550,000

These development lands are located on the recently realigned and upgraded Circular Road on the western environs of Kilkenny City. The lands are the subject of 2 planning applications namely:

A: Noreside Construction Ltd - Ref 17/801
Full Planning Permission granted for 54 residential units.

B: Chelmont Ltd - Ref: 20/887 Planning Permission for 76 residential units - 37 Houses and 39 Apartments.

A full set of plans, house types, site layouts is available upon request.

