3-bed, 3-bath Kilkenny home offers modernity and the best of rural living - click to tour!

10 Archersfield, Kilmoganny, Co. Kilkenny
3 beds - 3 baths - 89m2
ASKING PRICE: €195,000
Archersfield is a small and secluded development of three and four bedroom family homes superbly located on the edge of Kilmoganny village. Number 10 Archersfield is a very impressive three bedroom semi-detached which comes to the market in turn-key condition throughout. The property overlooks a mature green area to the front and is not overlooked to the rear. The property was purchased by the owners from new in 2006 and offers generous living space and comfortable and well laid-out accommodation. The property is superbly located overlooking a mature green area.
