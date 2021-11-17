Penthouse with stunning views of Kilkenny city for sale at a great price - click to tour!

CLICK 'NEXT>' TO TOUR PENTHOUSE
Apartment 11 (Penthouse), Troy's Gate, Kilkenny
3 beds | 2 baths
ASKING PRICE: €235,000
DNG Ella Dunphy present this truly unique, light filled penthouse apartment boasting a spectacular roof garden to the market. No. 11 comes equipped with large triple glazed south-facing windows providing constant light during the daytime and stunning views of the Kilkenny city skyline at night. This three-bed, two-bath duplex has been meticulously configured with the buyer in mind. A spacious open plan kitchen and living area ensures comfortable living. The apartment is presented in turn key condition and perfectly located in Kilkenny City with a multitude of amenities on your doorstep including transport links, shops, restaurants, cafes, sports and leisure facilities. This property offers first time buyers or investors a rare opportunity to purchase in one of the city's most sought after areas. Viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate this home.
