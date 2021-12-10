Premium three storey, four bed semi-detached in Kilkenny city for sale - click for more!

CLICK 'NEXT>' FOR NEXT PIC
11 Rose Hill Avenue, Rose Hill, Kells Road, Kilkenny
4 beds - 3 baths - 176.5m2
ASKING PRICE: €395,000
Rose Hill is a premium development of substantial family homes location just off the Kells Road on the edge of Kilkenny city. It is a substantial three storey, four bedroom semi-detached property located just a short distance into the development. This property will appeal to buyers looking for a spacious and practical home for busy family living. The light filled and well laid out accommodation extends to 176.5 Sq. M. / 1,900 Sq. Ft. approx. spanning over three levels. The layout at ground floor level comprises: entrance hall, living room, kitchen/dining room, utility room and a shower room/guest WC. The layout at first floor level comprises: landing area with staircase to the first floor, sitting room, master bedroom (with en-suite) and a large shelved hot press. The layout at second floor level comprises: landing area, three generous sized bedrooms and a family bathroom. The front garden is laid in lawn and a cobblelock driveway provides off-street parking for two cars. A wrought iron side gate gives access to the rear of the property. The back garden (measuring 35ft L x 25ft W approx.) is fully enclosed and laid in lawn. A wooden garden shed is practical for further storage needs.
Property currently under offer with Sherry FitzGerald Kilkenny, call 056 77 21904.
