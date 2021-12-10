Search

10 Dec 2021

Premium three storey, four bed semi-detached in Kilkenny city for sale - click for more!

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

CLICK 'NEXT>' FOR NEXT PIC

11 Rose Hill Avenue, Rose Hill, Kells Road, Kilkenny

4 beds - 3 baths - 176.5m2

ASKING PRICE: €395,000

Rose Hill is a premium development of substantial family homes location just off the Kells Road on the edge of Kilkenny city. It is a substantial three storey, four bedroom semi-detached property located just a short distance into the development. This property will appeal to buyers looking for a spacious and practical home for busy family living. The light filled and well laid out accommodation extends to 176.5 Sq. M. / 1,900 Sq. Ft. approx. spanning over three levels. The layout at ground floor level comprises: entrance hall, living room, kitchen/dining room, utility room and a shower room/guest WC. The layout at first floor level comprises: landing area with staircase to the first floor, sitting room, master bedroom (with en-suite) and a large shelved hot press. The layout at second floor level comprises: landing area, three generous sized bedrooms and a family bathroom. The front garden is laid in lawn and a cobblelock driveway provides off-street parking for two cars. A wrought iron side gate gives access to the rear of the property. The back garden (measuring 35ft L x 25ft W approx.) is fully enclosed and laid in lawn. A wooden garden shed is practical for further storage needs. 

Property currently under offer with Sherry FitzGerald Kilkenny, call 056 77 21904.

Click through to end of gallery for link to full listing!

CLICK 'NEXT>' FOR NEXT PIC

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media