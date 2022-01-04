Search

04 Jan 2022

Farmhouse in scenic location near Kilkenny border for sale at €90k - click for pics!

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

“The Old Forge” is an interesting two storey farmhouse residence with adjoining “Old Forge” situated on the edge of Ballymurphy village at the foothills of Mount Leinster in the most picturesque village setting.

The property is selling for a realistic €90,000 and is sited on Circa 0.3 acre of grounds and offers tremendous potential to further develop, modernise and upgrade.

The property enjoys a wonderful country location nestled at the foothills of Mount Leinster, on the edge of Ballymurphy village which is located just a short drive from Borris, with Kilkenny, Carlow and Wexford also within easy reach.

Click NEXT> above to view next image

This most scenic area provides a wealth of sporting and leisure pursuits to include hill walking, golfing, fishing etc. The area enjoys the most fantastic views imaginable and is the perfect country retreat or family home.

This renovation property is situated on the edge of the village fronting onto the Kiltealy Road.

The property comprises of an old two storey dwelling house which is in need of complete renovation throughout.

On the ground floor, it comprises of a sitting room, kitchen and bedroom. First floor accommodation comprises of one bedroom.

An old forge with a separate access from the house is sited adjacent to the dwelling house.

The complete property requires extensive modernisation and renovations throughout but would provide for an interesting and worthwhile project and has great potential to further develop.

The property is sited on c0.3 acre of ground which comprises of a haggard to the front with a small yard adjacent to the forge. 

If interested in a viewing please contact Donohoe Properties on 056 777 0400.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media