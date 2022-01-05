Search

05 Jan 2022

€2.5m for beachfront home in Waterford with indoor pool and breathtaking views - see more!

PROPERTY: €2.5m for an indoor pool and breathtaking ocean views in West Waterford

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

Click the Next> arrow above to browse through the gallery of pictures

Yankee Cottage is located in Upper Curragh, Ardmore, County Waterford.

The property is described as 'a truly amazing beachfront property.'

It contains 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.

The breath-taking residence is perched overlooking the magic Curragh Beach, one of the plethora of special beaches dotted around the picturesque village of Ardmore in West Waterford.

This exquisite residence stands on circa 5 acres and has a private landscaped Garden behind an automatic gated entrance.

A gravel driveway courtyard and secure post and rail fence on the land further compliment the property.

Yankee Cottage is just 45 minutes drive from Cork International Airport and in close proximity to the boutique Cliff House Hotel in Ardmore and the lovely Whitehorses Restaurant.

Built in 1997/1998, an impressive Swimming Pool forms the central theme to this home giving the impression of having a private Leisure Centre as it also includes a full Jacuzzi, Steam Room, and Sauna.

One can float to the sitting room and enjoy the ambiance of an open fire all the while admiring the natural beating of Curragh Beach to the left with the swimming pool on your right-hand side.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media