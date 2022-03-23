Search

23 Mar 2022

Kilkenny 4-bed country home with urban amenities on its doorstep for €249k!

23 Mar 2022 2:59 PM

Hillcrest, Moonteen, Thomastown, Kilkenny, R95R6T3

4 beds - 2 baths - 135m2

ASKING PRICE: €249,000

DNG Ella Dunphy are proud to present this stunning 4 bedroom family home. This residence is a charming and well-presented four bedroom detached bungalow conveniently situated on the outskirts the picturesque village of Thomastown.

Boasting bright and spacious accommodation together with a large garden, this property will appeal to the discerning purchaser seeking to combine quality accommodation and country life, whilst being just a mere 20 minute drive from Kilkenny city.

Although this property is in need of some modernisation it is sure to appeal to a purchaser looking for something on its own secluded site and convenient to all amenities such as schools, restaurants and shops.

Viewing of this property comes highly recommended to truly appreciate its potential, Contact DNG Ella Dunphy Ltd Today

Tel. 056 7786000 or info@dngelladunphy.com 

