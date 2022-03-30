Kilkenny pub with five bedrooms for sale for €185k - click for pics!

CLICK 'NEXT>' ABOVE FOR NEXT PIC

The Auld House, Killamery, County Kilkenny

ASKING PRICE: €185,000

The Auld House is a prominent and popular bar and lounge, located on the N76 close to Callan and Grangemockler. The bar is most welcoming and has all the charm of a good Irish bar with a super snug.

There is an excellent function area which is ideal for any occasion including communions, confirmations, birthdays etc. Separate access from the side road means that all functions can be private. The condition of the property is excellent, the current owner has recently made a number of improvements and enhancements, most notably to the roof of the function room.

There are two kitchen areas and a large office to the rear of the bar. Good toilet facilities and an excellent keg room and store. On the first floor are five bedrooms and a shower room. With a little investment, this area could be converted into a B&B or Airbnb destination. To the side of the property is a large car park area.

The bar sits on a large site (c0.9 acres) and ample room to the rear. This is a wonderful opportunity to acquire a well known and popular bar.

Features: Traditional bar, snug, car park, pool table and darts area, large function room, residential accommodation (5 bedrooms)

