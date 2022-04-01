Search

01 Apr 2022

Penthouse with stunning views of Kilkenny city for sale at a great price - click to tour!

Reporter:

Reporter

01 Apr 2022 1:52 PM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

[CLICK 'NEXT>' TO TOUR PENTHOUSE]

Apartment 11 (Penthouse), Troy's Gate, Kilkenny

3 beds | 2 baths

ASKING PRICE: €250,000

DNG Ella Dunphy present this truly unique, light filled penthouse apartment boasting a spectacular roof garden to the market.

No. 11 comes equipped with large triple glazed south-facing windows providing constant light during the daytime and stunning views of the Kilkenny city skyline at night.

This three-bed, two-bath duplex has been meticulously configured with the buyer in mind.

A spacious open plan kitchen and living area ensures comfortable living.

The apartment is presented in turn key condition and perfectly located in Kilkenny City with a multitude of amenities on your doorstep including transport links, shops, restaurants, cafes, sports and leisure facilities.

This property offers first time buyers or investors a rare opportunity to purchase in one of the city's most sought after areas.

Viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate this home.

Click through to end of gallery for link to full listing...

[CLICK 'NEXT>' AT TOP OF ARTICLE]

Local News

