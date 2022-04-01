Penthouse with stunning views of Kilkenny city for sale at a great price - click to tour!

[CLICK 'NEXT>' TO TOUR PENTHOUSE]
Apartment 11 (Penthouse), Troy's Gate, Kilkenny
3 beds | 2 baths
ASKING PRICE: €250,000
DNG Ella Dunphy present this truly unique, light filled penthouse apartment boasting a spectacular roof garden to the market.
No. 11 comes equipped with large triple glazed south-facing windows providing constant light during the daytime and stunning views of the Kilkenny city skyline at night.
This three-bed, two-bath duplex has been meticulously configured with the buyer in mind.
A spacious open plan kitchen and living area ensures comfortable living.
The apartment is presented in turn key condition and perfectly located in Kilkenny City with a multitude of amenities on your doorstep including transport links, shops, restaurants, cafes, sports and leisure facilities.
This property offers first time buyers or investors a rare opportunity to purchase in one of the city's most sought after areas.
Viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate this home.
Click through to end of gallery for link to full listing...
[CLICK 'NEXT>' AT TOP OF ARTICLE]
Leinster players James Lowe, Jordan Lamour, Ali Coleman and Aoife Wafer launched this summer's rugby summer caps at St Mary's RFC. Pic; Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
St Canice’s 4-1 victory over Freshford Town moved them three points clear at the top of the Junior Eamonn Maher Coach Hire Division 2 League. Picture: Mark Desmond
Kilkenny manager Brian Cody before the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Semi-Final at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Pic; Piaras O'Midheach/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.