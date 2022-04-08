Substantial family home in sought-after Kilkenny City development - click for pics!

[CLICK 'NEXT>' FOR MORE PICS]

3 The Hill, Weirview, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny, R95T9X2

4 Bed Detached House - 206 m²

ASKING PRICE: €475,000

3 The Hill is a superb four bedroom detached family home in the much sought after Weirview development, conveniently located just off the Bleach Road.

This property is in an idyllic setting on the outskirts of Kilkenny City and further benefits from a large south facing rear garden, which is not overlooked.

Upon entering, one is struck by the generous proportions of the entrance hallway, the front reception rooms and the easy flow of the accommodation which is light filled throughout the day.

The location of this wonderful home is second to none situated in a quiet cul-de-sac within just 3km of Kilkenny City centre and also benefits from a host of local amenities including grocery stores, cafes, restaurants and a selection of excellent schools, with easy access to Kilkenny ring road and the M9 motorway linking Kilkenny/Carlow/Waterford and Dublin.

Viewing is a must to truly appreciate this idyllic home. Contact DNG Ella Dunphy (Tel: 056 7786000).

