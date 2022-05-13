Kilkenny city 5-bed home offers incredible value for the right buyer - click to view!

[CLICK ON PICTURE BELOW FOR NEXT PIC]
29 Hollybank Way, Clongowen, Kilkenny
5 beds - 3 baths -150m2
ASKING PRICE: €295,000
29 Hollybank Way is a 5-bedroom semi detached home situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in the popular development of Clongowen.
Ideally located on the Waterford Road, it is walking distance to a host of schools, supermarkets, leisure centre, etc.
Also walking distance of city centre and just off Kilkenny Ring Road with easy access to M9 motorway.
Accommodation briefly comprises: Ground Floor - Hallway, Living Room, Kitchen/Dining, w.c.
First Floor - 4 bedrooms (main ensuite) and bathroom. Second Floor - large bedroom ensuite.
Gas central heating, front and rear gardens, driveway parking.
The property is in need of redecoration.
Viewing by appointment. Contact REA Boyd's (Tel: 056 776 4833) to arrange!
