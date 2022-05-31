Ex-schoolhouse in Kilkenny has renovation potential and a guide price of just €57k

Wilsons Auctions are bringing The Old Schoolhouse, Windgap to auction with a guide price of €57,500.
The subject property is located off the R698 in the centre of Windgap, approximately 30km from Kilkenny city.
It comprises of an old derelict schoolhouse with front lawn.
The schoolhouse is a detached seven bay, single storey property and it sits on an elevated site of c.0.345 acres (c.0.13 hectares)
There are mature gardens to the front.
The property can be viewed by appointment and is BER exempt.
