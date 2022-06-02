Search

02 Jun 2022

Extended terraced home in sought-after Kilkenny City location for sale - see more!

02 Jun 2022 4:33 PM

6 Hazel Grove, Ardnore, Kilkenny, R95 E4FN

4 beds - 2 baths - 95.2m2

ASKING PRICE: €250,000

6 Hazel Grove is a four bedroom terraced home located in a mature and sought-after location just off Larchfield Road on the edge of Kilkenny City.

Built in 1975, the property extends to 95.26 Sq. M / 1,025 Sq. Ft. (approx.) and will appeal to buyers looking for a quality home located a short walk from Kilkenny City Centre.

The ground floor extension was added in 2019.

The accommodation layout at ground floor level comprises: entrance hall with staircase to the first floor and understairs storage, kitchen/dining room, living room, bedroom 4/study and bathroom.

The layout at first floor level comprises: landing area, two double bedrooms, a single bedroom and a family bathroom.

GARDENS: The front garden is fully walled with gates. The driveway provides space for off-street parking and the remainder of the garden is laid in washed stone. The compact rear garden is fully walled and laid in lawn with a block built shed for storage.

LOCATION: There are a number of excellent primary and secondary schools in walking distance including Kilkenny Project National School, St. John of God National School, De La Salle Boys National School and Gaelscoil Osrai. The Presentation Secondary School and St Kieran's College Secondary School are also close by. The property is very close to Gala Supermarket, Caulfield's SuperValu and is a short walk to Lidl and Aldi on the Waterford Road. There are a number of childcare facilities within close proximity.

A ten minute walk will take you into Kilkenny City Centre with its superb choice of restaurants, pubs, coffee houses, boutique shops, two shopping centres and the stunning Kilkenny Castle. A five minute drive takes you to the M9 motorway which services Dublin to Waterford. Kilkenny train station at MacDonagh Junction is on the Dublin to Waterford line with regular daily trains to and from Dublin and Waterford. Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate this family home in a sought-after location.

Contact Sherry FitzGerald McCreery (Tel: 056 772 1904) to enquire!

