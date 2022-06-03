Elegant and historic Georgian property in beautiful Kilkenny location for sale - see more!

CLICK PIC BELOW FOR NEXT PIC

Mount Brandon, Tinnahinch, Graiguenamanagh, Co. Kilkenny, R95 YP7X

6 beds - 3 baths - 408.7m2

ASKING PRICE: €1,600,000

With a pedigree dating back to the 19th Century, Mount Brandon is a classic Georgian country manor, that is also a lovely family home. Cared for by generations of proud owners, and expertly upgraded for the 21st Century, Mount Brandon offers an ideal living situation in beautiful seclusion that is still within easy reach of Graiguenamanagh Village, Kilkenny City, and connections to Dublin and beyond.

The Georgians had an eye for elegance and symmetry, and Mount Brandon is the perfect example of an Irish Georgian Manor House. Spaces for entertaining are complemented with spaces for relaxation and recreation. It is a house that lends itself to formality and family life with equal ease. Flanking the elegant entrance hall, the drawing room, dining room, sitting room and study retain their Period features, while to the rear the contemporary kitchen opens to the courtyard, letting inside and outside spaces blend beautifully.

County Kilkenny is known for its beautiful Period country houses and manor houses, and while Mount Juliet and Lyrath have been turned into renowned and luxurious hotels, Mount Brandon offers you all the amenities of this style of living, all to yourself.

MOUNT BRANDON: The late Georgian period was the point at which the architectural style that so characterises Irish country houses came into its own. Symmetry, a generosity of proportions, and a genius for capturing natural light made these homes stand the test of time.

At Mount Brandon, the entrance hall has a beautifully tiled floor, leading to a hallway with glowing timber floors and fabulous original plasterwork. Flanked by the formal dining and sitting rooms to one side, and the stunning drawing room to the left, the house immediately impresses. The drawing room is dual aspect, giving exceptional views to the gorgeous grounds, right down to the River Barrow itself.

Despite the formality of these first spaces, Mount Brandon is also an infinitely relaxing house, testament perhaps to the generations of families who have enjoyed life here. Further on, find a bright, dual aspect study, leading off the inner hallway, a downstairs shower room, and back to the very well appointed country-style kitchen which has a central island and Aga. The dual aspect kitchen looks out onto a suntrap private courtyard approx. 156.1 sq.m (1680 sq.ft). Beyond this, a pantry and large utility room make the kitchen ideal for entertaining, as well as cosy family dinners.

Upstairs there are six bedrooms, with the master bedroom enjoying an en-suite and a walk-in wardrobe. The five further bedrooms give you lots of options should you wish to create an additional suite. All the bedrooms have wonderful light and views over the extensive gardens and grounds. Across the courtyard, the charming coach house has been recently converted to create an apartment on the upper level with garage and storage spaces underneath. This one bedroom space is ideal as a staff flat, for the extended family, additional income, or as a second and separate work space; all of which makes Mount Brandon an exceptionally flexible choice.

A DEEP SENSE OF HISTORY: John Kelly & Son, who built Mount Brandon, were Georgian inventors and engineers, establishing in 1842 The Barrow Starch Works and Patent Steam Mills. A farsighted family, it was, at the time the only one of its kind in Ireland. Their expertise and attention to detail is evident in the craftsmanship that has gone into Mount Brandon itself. They were also a creative family. John Kelly's son, Lieutenant William Patrick Kelly, made his mark in the army, and then as an author, publishing semi-historical adventure stories. It is easy to imagine the woodlands and river at Mount Brandon influencing his imagination. Today, the Kellys are remembered at Mount Brandon in the stained glass window depicting the Kelly Family Crest and their motto, “Turris Fortis Mihi Deus” (God is my tower of strength), at the end of the entrance hall. Later, towards the end of the century, Mount Brandon was leased to James Hamilton Fitzgerald Nixon, a relative of Richard Milhous Nixon, 37th President of The United States. When Nixon himself visited Ireland in the 1970s, Mount Brandon had passed out of the family hands - and he instead stayed at Kilfrush, Co Limerick. After Nixon, the Murphy family moved into Mount Brandon. Another engineering clan, Michael J. Murphy built a turbine off the River Barrow, which once powered the house, the starch works and much of the town. Food for thought in today's times.

LOCATION: Mount Brandon is situated in Tinnahinch on the outskirts of the charming market village that is Graiguenamanagh. Located on the meandering River Barrow, the town is rich with history and is considered to be one of the most beautiful areas in the sunny south east of Ireland. A National Monument, the renowned 13th century Duiske Abbey, the largest Cistercian Monastery in Ireland is in the centre of the town. The townland name translates in Irish to Gráig na Manach, meaning “Village of the Monks”. With its remarkable combination of mountain views, lush rolling hills, forest and river valleys, Graiguenamanagh offers nature lovers a plentiful feast as well as countless amenities for those keen on outdoor activities. The Town of Books Festival which for one weekend every year transforms the town into a book-lover's paradise. Mount Juliet Estate Michelin-starred restaurant and the world renowned Jack Nicklaus signature-designed golf course are just 22km away. A 30 minute drive from Mount Brandon will take you to the medieval city of Kilkenny famous for its 12th century castle. Also well known as a cultural city with craft and design workshops, public gardens and museums, The Watergate Theatre and an abundance of annual festivals.

GARDENS & GROUNDS: Gardens and grounds of approximately 7.16 hectares (17.69 acres) at Mount Brandon give you privacy and peace, as well as marvellous views of Graiguenamanagh, the River Barrow, Brandon Hill and the Blackstairs Mountains. The house itself is reached via a sweeping driveway, leading to a large gravel forecourt providing ample hard parking. The gardens themselves are landscaped with l awns a nd mature p lanting, b eautiful mature trees, and lovely winding walkways. There are rockeries, borders, and plenty of flowers for cutting to bring this beauty indoors. The landscaping also includes a feature pond. A gravel walkway along a beautiful stone walled orchard, that is home to a selection of fruitful trees, leads to the woodland that extends down to the river bank. A nature lover's sanctuary, Mount Brandon offers a world of your own in an idyllic rural setting, which is yet close to all amenities.

Viewing strictly by appointment with Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes Farms/Estates on 01 237 6302.