07 Jul 2022

Charming property in rural Kilkenny on large site with outbuildings for sale - see pics!

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Jul 2022 1:25 PM

Railway House is a charming two-storey three-bedroom country residence, located just outside Kilmacow on the old Dublin road.

The property occupies a c. 0.65 acres elongated site with extensive gardens, a large tarmacadam driveway with mature planted beds.

The property also offers a collection of beautifully restored stone outbuildings, with four separate spaces, all newly restored to include rewiring and reroofing with the original slate.

These outbuildings would be ideal for storage, workshop and or a work from home space.

The property is heated by a modern oil fired Stanley cooker, and all windows are double glazed.

Accommodation comprises of entrance hall, living room, kitchen/diner, back hall with WC, sitting room, main bathroom, two large double bedrooms and one single. The property has been meticulously maintained and is in pristine condition throughout.

LOCATION

The property is located c. 4km outside Kilmacow Village on the old Dublin road (R448) c. 9 km from Waterford City and c. 5km from Mullinavat.

The property is within easy reach of Waterford City and the M9 Waterford to Dublin motorway, with all other routes accessible from the Soutlink bridge and the N25 Waterford to Cork/Rosslare road.

ASKING PRICE €295,000

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION AND VIEWING DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT
DNG REID & COPPINGER AUCTIONEERS 051852233

Local News

