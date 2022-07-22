Popular bar for sale in Kilkenny city centre - see pictures!

TAP '>' ABOVE OR 'NEXT' BELOW FOR PICS

The Tholsel Bar, 8 High Street, Kilkenny

The Tholsel is an established bar premises on High Street in the very heart of Kilkenny city. The premises has been in the ownership of the Lawlor family sinceand is renowned as the 'Rugby Pub' of Kilkenny the property was a popular meeting place. The potential to reinvigorate trade in the premises is enormous. Kilkenny city is a major cultural and commercial centre and enjoys a thriving tourist business throughout the year. The city hosts several annual festivals including Cat Laughs, Arts Week, Rhythm and Roots, Kilkenomics, Yulefest, Savour Kilkenny etc. Throughout the calendar year there's something 'on' in Kilkenny. The property is located on High Street and enjoys excellent passing trade.

The subject property comprises a mid terraced 4 storey over basement residential licensed premises which extends to C. 202m² (2180 sq ft) The property has dual aspect with frontage to High St. and Pudding Lane. The building is in original condition and will require modernisation. Accommodation includes: Bar, Basementstores, 2 reception rooms, Kitchen and 6 bedrooms. The business is currently not trading. The premises is suited for one as a licensed premises or subject to planning could be used for retail or other commercial business.

The property can be sold with or without the 7 day license.

ASKING PRICE: €525,000