Charming bungalow on the outskirts of Kilkenny city for sale - see more!

Lyrath View, Purcellsinch, Kilkenny, R95 XVR6
4 Bed - 162 m²
DNG Ella Dunphy are delighted to present this charming four-bedroom detached dormer bungalow which comes to the market in great condition and offers spacious, light-filled living accommodation.
It is surrounded by rolling lawns with a well-manicured garden which benefits from an abundance of mature trees and hedgerow.
The property is located just 20 minute walk to Kilkenny City Centre and its wealth of amenities such as shops, cafes, pubs, national schools and transport links such as buses and the train station.
It is also within 5 minutes of The M9 motorway linking Kilkenny, Carlow, Waterford and Dublin.
ASKING PRICE: €425,000
Viewing is a must to truly appreciate this idyllic home.
