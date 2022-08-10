Search

10 Aug 2022

Remarkable property in showroom condition for sale in Kilkenny city - see inside!

Reporter:

Reporter

10 Aug 2022 5:03 PM

TAP '>' ABOVE FOR MORE PICS 

1 Seville Lawns, Margaret's Fields, Callan Road, Kilkenny, R95 N2K7

5 beds - 4 baths - 216m

**OPEN VIEWING ON SATURDAY 13TH AUGUST FROM 12.45PM TO 1.15PM**

1 Seville Lawns, Margaret's Fields is a premium five bedroom detached family home which comes to the market in showhouse condition throughout.

Margaret's Fields is a sought-after and popular development of quality family home built by Denis Treacy & Sons in 2006. The spacious and light filled accommodation extends to 216 Sq. M. / 2,325 Sq. Ft. approx. spanning over three levels.

The layout at ground floor level comprises: entrance hall living room, open plan kitchen/dining room and a utility room with a storage cupboard.

The layout at first floor level comprises: landing area with stairs up to the second floor, a large master bedroom suite complete with a dressing room and bedroom two which is a spacious single room.

The layout at second floor level comprises: landing area, three generous sized bedrooms (one with an en-suite), main bathroom and a walk-in hot press.

The property is well positioned on a large corner site at the entrance to Seville Lawns.

The front garden is fully walled with wrought-iron railings and two pedestrian gates.

The area to the front of the house is laid in cobblelock with recessed lighting and mature planting.

Dual side access leads through to a sun drenched enclosed and private rear garden (measuring 45ft L x 41FT W approx.).

Two designated car parking spaces are located to the rear of the property with a pedestrian gate to the rear garden.

ASKING PRICE: €475,000

A large detached double garage (measuring 414 Sq. Ft. / 38 Sq. M. approx.) is finished to a high standard with two electric roller doors, side door, power and plug sockets. The garage also houses the central vacuum cleaning system.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media