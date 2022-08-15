Kilkenny city property in show house condition hits the market - click for pics!

TAP '>' ABOVE FOR MORE PICS

7 Gallows Hill, Bennettsbridge Road, Kilkenny

3 Bed - 4 Bath - 129 m²

7 Gallows Hill is a three bedroom terraced family home positioned in a quiet cul de sac off the Bennettsbridge Road. The Gallows Hill development was built by McCarthy Construction in 2005 and consists of just 18 houses in total.

This lovely house has all the ingredients of a fine family home: excellent location in an established and leafy development, well proportioned living accommodation and a private, landscaped south facing rear garden.

This beautiful home is presented in show house condition and extends to 129.11 Sq. M / 1,390 Sq. Ft. over three levels.

The ground floor was redecorated in 2019 to include a new kitchen, guest wc, doors, bespoke understairs storage and new flooring.

The layout at ground floor level comprises: entrance hall with bespoke understairs storage, living room, kitchen/dining room and guest WC.

The layout at first floor level comprises: landing area, two large double bedrooms (one with en-suite) and a family bathroom.

The layout at second floor level comprises: landing area, master bedroom, en-suite and walk in closet.

FRONT AND GARDEN: The front of the property is laid in cobblelock and planted with mature shrubs and trees. There is one designated car parking space in front of the house and plenty of visitor parking spaces. The fully enclosed and private south facing rear garden was designed by a landscape gardener in 2019. It features a circular lawn with planting to the sides and a raised bed to the rear. The beds are planted with a beautiful mix of shrubs, climbers and flowers which provide year round colour and structure. A sandstone patio area is ideal for al fresco dining and entertaining. There is a further raised sandstone seating area to the rear of the garden.

LOCATION: Gallows Hill is superbly located just off the Bennettsbridge Road with all amenities on your doorstep. There are a number of excellent primary and secondary schools in close proximity including Kilkenny Project National School, St John of God National School, De La Salle Boys National School, Gaelscoil Osrai (Dalta), Presentation Secondary School and St Kieran's College.

Kilkenny City Centre is a 5 minute drive away with its superb choice of restaurants, pubs, coffee houses, boutique shops, two shopping centres and the stunning Kilkenny Castle and park. A five minute drive takes you to the M9 motorway. Kilkenny train station at MacDonagh Junction is on the Dublin to Waterford line with regular daily trains to and from Dublin and Waterford.

ASKING PRICE: €325,000

Viewing is highly recommended. Contact John Doherty (Sherry FitzGerald McCreery) on 086 232 4941.