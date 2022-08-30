Search

30 Aug 2022

Redbrick property close to Kilkenny border could be the bargain for you - see more!

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

30 Aug 2022 7:26 PM

With little or now houses to rent, maybe its time to buy. Some are affordable such as this the period terraced cottage in Ballinakill.

The two bed, one bathroom 63 m² red-brick house is on the market through Clemont Heron at an asking price of €119,000. Tap NEXT or the > to see more pictures or see below photo to read more about the property in the village not far from the Kilkenny border.

"We are delighted to offer this exceptional residence to the market. This is a well presented two bedroom mid terrace cottage/bungalow with ample outdoor space," say the estate agents.

They say the accommodation consists of living room, galley kitchen, two bedrooms and main family bathroom.

Accommodation: Living room: 4.402m x 4.02m With curtains, poles and blinds and wooden flooring. There is a solid fuel stove which also heats the radiators throughout the house.

Galley kitchen: 2.125m x 1.85m The floor and splash area are tiled and it comes with a gas cooker.

Bathroom: 1.56m x 1.79m With w.c., wash hand basin and corner shower with a t90i electric shower.

Bedroom 1: 3.075m x 2.14m With wooden flooring, curtains and poles. The window is north facing.

Bedroom 2: 3.1m x 2.15m With wooden flooring, curtains and poles. The window is south facing.

OUTSIDE: The rear walled in garden is 8m x 11m, it is south facing and retains some old original features including the old Pig house and outdoor WC. On exiting the garden to the rear, one can go left to visit the huge paddock also included with this house. To the right will bring one to the street. Key accompanied viewings by appointment only.

Property Features

  • Quiet village location
  • 0.25 acre paddock/allotment to the rear
  • South facing garden
  • Terrace with ample rear access
  • Solid fuel central heating

