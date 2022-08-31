This pretty and traditional Kilkenny city home has some incredible history - see inside!

TAP '>' ABOVE FOR MORE PICS

Charlotte's Cottage, 6 Chapel Avenue, Kilkenny, R95 F9CN

3 beds - 2 baths - 162m2

Charlotte's Cottage offers a rare and unique opportunity to acquire a picture-perfect home providing an ideal and peaceful retreat in the heart of Kilkenny City.

This pretty, character filled cottage is located on Chapel Avenue, a quiet cul-de-sac just off Patrick's Street.

It is adjacent to Butler House and Gardens and a short walk to Kilkenny Castle and Design Centre.

Charlotte's Cottage was built on the grounds of the nearby landmark Butler House.

Butler House is the Dower House of Kilkenny Castle and has always been associated with the Butler Family, Dukes and Earls of Ormonde who resided at Kilkenny Castle for 500 years.

Butler House was home to Lady Eleanor Butler who lived here after the death of her husband Walter in 1783.

Lady Eleanor Butler was the mother of John, the 17th Earl of Ormonde and her daughter, Eleanor Charlotte, was one of the famous "Ladies of Llangollen".

Lady Eleanor Charlotte (1739-1829) and her companion Sarah Ponsonby (1755-1831) secretly fled to Llangollen in Wales in 1778.

The local knowledge is Lady Eleanor Charlotte Butler and Sarah Ponsonby were lovers which would have caused quite a scandal at the time.

Prior to fleeing to Wales, where they lived happily for the rest of their lives, it is said that they lived for a number of years in Charlotte's Cottage.

The cottage is thought to be named after Lady Eleanor Charlotte. Charlotte's Cottage was built circa late 1700s and extends to 162.20 Sq. M / 1,746 Sq. Ft. with a garage providing invaluable secure off-street parking.

Many of the original features of the home remain intact including sash windows and shutters to the front, cast iron fireplaces, internal doors and picture rails.

The accommodation on ground floor level comprises entrance lobby which opens into the entrance hall with a feature cast iron open fireplace, living room, kitchen/breakfast room, bedroom one, a rear hallway/utility area which gives access to the first floor and a guest wc/shower room.

The accommodation on the first floor comprises: landing area, two double bedrooms, sitting room, hot press and a bathroom.

LOCATION: Chapel Avenue is located in the heart of Kilkenny City. Amenities such as Market Cross Shopping Centre, Butler House and Gardens, medieval Kilkenny Castle and Park and Kilkenny Design Centre are all within short walking distance. Kilkenny City offers a superb choice of restaurants, pubs, coffee houses and boutique shops.

The property is convenient to excellent primary and secondary schools such as St. Patrick's Boys' National School, St. John of God's Girls' National School, Gael Scoil Osrai, Presentation Secondary School and St. Kieran's College.

A five-minute drive takes you to the M9 motorway which services Dublin to Waterford. The Kilkenny train station at MacDonagh Junction is on the Dublin to Waterford line with regular trains to and from Dublin and Waterford.

Viewing is highly recommended. Contact Sherry FitzGerald McCreery (Tel: 056 772 1904) to arrange!