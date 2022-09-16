Search

16 Sept 2022

Put your own stamp on this country bungalow for sale in Kilkenny - see more!

Reporter:

Kilkenny Live

16 Sept 2022 2:27 PM

Ballyouskill, Attanagh, Kilkenny

DNG (056 7786000) are delighted to present this charming three bed bungalow to the market.

The property is in good condition throughout although in need of some modernisation, still the property offers the discerning purchaser the opportunity to acquire a spacious family home which they can put their own stamp on.

This property sits on a peaceful and private site circa of 0.67 acres and further benefits from a large mature garden and a number of out buildings.

The location of this property is second to none less than 1 min drive to Ballyouskill village and local amenities and a mere 15 minute drive from Kilkenny City and its wealth of amenities all while being situated in an idyllic setting in the heart of the beautiful countryside.

ASKING PRICE: €215,000

The M9 motorway is only a short drive away connecting Kilkenny/ Carlow/ Waterford and Dublin.

