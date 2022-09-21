Search

21 Sept 2022

Modern Kilkenny City apartment to come to auction next week

KILKENNY

Number 49 John's Gate is located in a popular residential complex

Reporter:

Sam Matthews

21 Sept 2022 1:31 PM

A modern, one-bedroom apartment in Kilkenny city is going to auction this month in an online sale organised by property portal Youbid.ie. 

With an advised minimum value of €85,000, number 49 John's Gate is located in a popular residential complex, close to the railway station and local shops and supermarkets.

The lively Kilkenny City centre, with its large mix of bars and restaurants, is also within walking distance.  

The bright and airy flat is in excellent condition. There is an oven hob and oven in the open plan kitchen located next to the living and dining area.

There is also a large tiled bathroom with wash-hand basin and WC and a separate laundry room.  This property is being sold with a tenant in situ, and the current rent is €838 per month.

There is also an allocated parking space in the secure, gated car park. Fifteen lots from 10 counties are featured in the September 29 auction.

All are listed on the platform. Documentation and brochures are available by registering on Youbid.ie or by calling 01-5676979. Email: info@youbid.ie for more details.

